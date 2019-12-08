|
Jeannette (Lafave) Boucher, 95, of 68 Mohawk Forest Blvd., died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at North Adams Commons.
She was born in Florida, MA on May 15, 1924 to the late Felix and Florence (Cheney) Lefave. She attended schools in North Adams, MA. Jeannette was employed by Sprague Electric Co. where she worked for 30 years. She was a communicant of the former Notre Dame du Sacre Couer Church in North Adams. She enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Jeannette was predeceased by her husband Eugene Boucher who died on June 1, 2005. The two of them were married at the former Notre Dame Church on October 9, 1943. She is also predeceased by her son Richard Roland "Ricky" Boucher who died on July 28, 2002 and her brother Rolland Lefave.
She is survived by her four grandchildren, Tamara "Tammy" Boucher and Cory Spencer of Bennington, VT; Nannette Reid and Tony Reid of Adams, Paul J. "P.J." Renaud and Rebecca Renaud of North Adams, Michelle Kupiec and Keith Kupiec of Savoy. She also leaves eleven great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.
FUENRAL NOTICE: A funeral home service for Jeannette Boucher will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 5pm at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. A Calling Hour will take place from 4-5pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Southview Cemetery. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019