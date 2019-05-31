Home

Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bellevue Cemetery
Adams, MA
Jeannette M. Bourdon Obituary
Mrs. Jeannette Marie (Boucher) Bourdon, 92, of Adams, died on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.

She was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Adelard and Rosilda (Pepin) Boucher. She attended schools in Vermont and moved to North Adams in 1945.

She worked for many years for the former Leon's Jewelers in Adams until retiring. She and her husband had also successfully fixed and flipped multiple houses.

She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II, Adams, and had been a longtime communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Adams. She was a past member of the North Adams TRIAD Club, the senior line dancers and had been the secretary for the Adams Art Association. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband, seeking adventure in their Airstream Travel Trailer.

Her husband, Arthur C. Bourdon, whom she married on September 2, 1946, died on April 4, 2014.

She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Bourdon and his wife Inga of Fairfield, CA and James Bourdon of West Springfield; one grandson, Ryon Bourdon of Jacksonville, FL and many nieces and nephews, including Rev. James M. LaMothe of Pownal.

She was predeceased by her brother Leo Boucher and by her sister Armande LaMothe.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 3rd, at 11:00 A.M. in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams, officiated by her nephew Rev. James M. LaMothe, pastor of the Stamford Community Church.

There are no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to the Stamford Community Church, 1059 Main Rd., Stamford, VT 05352.

The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 31, 2019
