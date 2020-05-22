Jeffrey entered into eternal rest, Monday evening, May 18, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington due to COVID-19 related pneumonia. He was 70 years of age. Born in Attleboro, he is the son of the late Russell and Gertrude (Graham) Barrows. Jeffrey grew up in Adams, MA and attended school in Adams. He graduated from Adams Memorial High School, Class of 1967. After high school Jeffrey attended additional schooling and worked in construction for a short period. He then enlisted in the US Marine Corps on September 15, 1969. A Vietnam War Veteran, Jeffrey was proud to be a Marine. He was honorably discharged on August 11, 1971. Upon returning home from the service, Jeffrey worked in the shipbuilding industry where he was a Ship Fitter Supervisor at Beth Steel. He ended his career in a Supervisory position at General Ship. He dedicated over 20 years in Ship Fitting Management before changing careers to computer networking. In his second career, Jeffrey was able to return to school and earn an Associates Degree in Business Administration from Boston University.
Jeffrey loved spending time with his family. He was an avid reader, loved music and enjoyed all sports. He loved and rescued dogs and animals. During retirement, he occupied his time with many home projects. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Jeffrey is the beloved husband of Rachel (Lerner) Barrows of Malden. Devoted father of Josh Barrows and his wife Meghan of Saugus, Jacob Barrows and his fiance Tyra of TX. Dear brother of Patricia Gebrowski and her husband Gene of Cheshire. Also lovingly survived by 1 granddaughter, Juliana Barrows of Saugus, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services for Jeffrey will be private. A Celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea. For those who wish, we encourage family and friends to offer condolences using the on-line guestbook at www.carafafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 22, 2020.