Mr. Jeffrey Blake, 63, of Pittsfield, passed away on September 26, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, on March 26, 1956, the son of the late Elmer and Anne Lavelle Blake, he graduated from Taconic High School in 1974.
Jeffrey was the primary caregiver for his parents in their later years, caring for all their needs with warmth and love.
Jeffrey enjoyed drawing, writing, and listening to music. He also loved spending time outdoors, where he was usually fishing or taking a long walk.
Besides his siblings, Christine Blake and Dennis Blake, Jeffrey is survived by an aunt and uncle. He also leaves behind a nephew, nieces, and many cousins. Jeffrey was predeceased by both of his parents as well as his brother, William Blake.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Jeffrey Blake. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army in care of the Bartlett-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA, 01226, in his memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019