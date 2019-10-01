|
ADAMS - Jeffrey M. Lefebvre, 65 of Adams, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Born in Adams on December 19, 1953, son of the late Joseph I and Thais Jones Lefebvre he attended Adams schools and was a 1973 graduate of Hoosac Valley High School. High school was a big part of Jeffrey's life and where he enjoyed playing football. He was employed for many years for the Specialty Minerals Co. in Adams, and where he retired. Jeffrey was an US Air Force veteran. He was a communicant of Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church in Adams, he was a member of Post 160 of the American Legion where he was a member of their color guard for many years, a member of the Berkshire Lodge of Masons, and the Maple Grove Civic Club, both in Adams. He also coached for the Adams Cheshire Youth Football Program for twenty five years, was very active in Adams town politics, and an avid animal activist. His wife the former Cynthia Mach whom he married on April 23, 1977, died September 11, 2019. He is survived by seven sisters, Diana Oparowski and her husband Michael of Chicopee, MA, Norma Morin and her husband Arthur, Millissa Murphy, Barbara Jzyk, Pamela Martischnig and her husband William, Debra Varno and her husband Peter, and Tina Radlowski and her husband Edward, all from Adams, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five sisters, Sandra Suriner, Rita Grande, Patricia Edwards, Leona Sherman, Lauretta Atwell, and three brothers, Joseph R., Gary, and Kenneth Lefebvre. Services for Jeffrey will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9 AM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St.,Adams, MA 01220, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Notre Dame Church in Adams. Celebrated by the Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II in Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams. Calling hours at the funeral home will be both Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Donations in his memory can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019