Jeffrey P. Harford
1974 - 2020
Jeffrey P. Harford passed peacefully on Sunday, September 27, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Pittsfield on July 11th, 1974, grew up in Lee , and was a 1993 graduate of the Lee High School. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends at his grandparent's home on Ashmere Lake in Hinsdale. He liked working on cars and trucks of all sizes, but most of all he enjoyed helping people in need. He worked as an automobile technician until his illness.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Lynn Towson Lanoue and his stepfather, Harlan Lanoue of Monterey; his sister, Tracy Cavanaugh and her fiance, James Venuti of Nashua, NH; his sister, Kelly Powers and her husband, Nathan Powers, of Pittsfield; his finance, Rebecca Pava; his four nephews: Patrick and Sean Cavanaugh, Tyler and Maxwell Powers, as well as many cherished extended family and friends.

He is predeceased by his father, James Harford.

The family would like to thank Tyffanie Heath Hoisington, the BMC CCU and 5th floor doctors and nurses for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the First Congregational Church of Lee in care of Kelly Funeral Home. There are no calling hours and funeral services are private.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
