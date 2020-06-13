Jeffrey Peter Polucci, 66 of North Adams, MA died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He was born in North Adams on June 16, 1953, a son of the late John Dominick and Bernice Elva (Lavanway) Polucci. He attended schools in Clarksburg and graduated from McCann Technical High School with the Class of 1971. At McCann he was a member of the football and basketball teams. Always an intellectual, he was also a member of the National Honor Society. He then attended Berkshire Community College.
His love of golf began as an assistant golf professional at Wyantenuck Golf Club in Great Barrington where he worked for two years. Realizing that professional golf was a very difficult endeavor, he regained his amateur status. Jeff then became involved in the restaurant business where he was the co-owner and manager of the very successful Captain's Table restaurant in Williamstown from 1978 until 2000. He was last employed at Mountain One Financial Partners as a security, facilities and real estate officer. He retired in June of 2018.
An avid golfer, he was known as one of the better golfers in Berkshire County, winning the Taconic Men's Club Championship four times and the Waubeeka Men's Club Championship three times. Jeff also qualified for the Massachusetts Open in 1992 as well as qualifying for the Massachusetts Amateur on more than one occasion. He also won many tournaments in Berkshire County. At one time he also held the amateur course record at Taconic from the white tees shooting a fine round of 66 in 1983.
Jeff was a member of the Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown since 1976 and served as a board member for the last twenty years and as treasurer of the board for fifteen years. His love of Taconic was epitomized when he worked very closely with well-known golf course architect Gil Hanse on the re-design of the golf course in 2008. A well-rounded individual, he also enjoyed skiing, reading, music and traveling in his later years.
Jeff enjoyed the many unique life-long friendships he developed over the years both on the golf course and in his business life. Each person he knew had their own special relationship with him and they could always count on him to be there when they needed him. Jeff felt that golf was a game of integrity and believed that the rules of the game should be followed to a tee. He practiced the same integrity off the golf course throughout his life. He touched the lives of many people with his generosity and good nature and was the type of person one would be proud to call a friend. He will be sorely missed by many.
Survivors include his two brothers, Gregory V. Polucci and Ashley V. Polucci as well as two aunts, Sandra Goodermote and Alta Wood and an uncle, Harold Lavanway and cousins. Jeff leaves many close friends that he also considered part of his extended family.
Due to continued pandemic restrictions, Jeff will be buried in the Monroe Cemetery in a small private ceremony for immediate family and close friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date that will be published sometime this Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's memory to the Jeffrey Polucci Memorial Scholarship Fund in order to establish a fund to benefit junior golf in Northern Berkshire County. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 13, 2020.