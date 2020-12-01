Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey Williamson was born on June 15, 1963 in Torrington, CT, to Sharon Martin and Charles Williamson.



Jeffrey was a loyal friend and dedicated worker at Vacation Village and Sunshine Cleaning.



He is predeceased by his parents and survived by his brothers Michael Williamson, Charles Williamson, and Anthony Powell. Jeffrey was 57, 11/15/20.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Dery Funeral home 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield, MA from 12-1pm.



