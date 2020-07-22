All of the happiest memories of my childhood center around time spent with Aunt Jennie, Uncle Bill, and my Jansen cousins: Sunday car rides to see the ducks or pigs, summer picnics at Lake Buel, rides to “Monkey” Ward in Albany and going over the tickle bridge on the way there. I could go on forever.



She was always kind and and caring to me; and, for that I will always be eternally grateful. Aunt Jennie is gone but will live on forever in my heart.



May you rest in peace, dear aunt.



P.S. Your grandcats, Oliver & Gino, will miss visiting their Grandma Aunt Jennie when they're in Pittsfield.

Mary Louise Ferraro

