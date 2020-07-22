Jennie D. Jansen of Pittsfield, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Pittsfield on August 2, 1928 the daughter of Italian immigrants, Lucian and Luisa Liaci (Carnevale) Del Signore, who were from Pico, Italy. Jennie was the middle child of nine siblings. She was a 1948 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
During her early adult years, Jennie was a homemaker raising her five children. When her children were older, she went back to work and was employed by Berkshire Community College in the Business Administration office. She retired in 1996 after a 28-year career.
Jennie was a kind, generous, strong willed and spirited person throughout her entire life. She loved to read, crochet, garden, travel and she especially enjoyed family gatherings and picnics. She took great pride in her children and her home. There was always music playing, especially Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Andrea Bocelli. She enjoyed decorating her home and was a pretty good painter and wall paper hanger. Jennie was also a huge Boston Red Sox fan and rarely missed a game on television. She loved the ocean and looked forward to and enjoyed many summer vacations on Cape Cod.
Jennie was a devout Catholic and was a former parishioner of both Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and then St. Teresa's Church until their closure. She then began attending mass at St. Mark's Church.
Jennie was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William E. Jansen, on November 29, 2017.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia J. Mayhew (David), Barbara Smith, who lived with her, and Wendy Casey (John). Additionally, she is survived by two sons, William E. Jansen, Jr. (Judy) and John K. Jansen, five beloved grandchildren, Todd Mayhew (Amy), William E. Jansen, III (Susan), Jacquelyn and Garrett Casey and Jennifer Smith, six great grandchildren, Dylan, Gabrielle and Caitlyn Mayhew, Alexandrea Newhart, Corbyn Smith and Jared Jansen. She is also survived by a very special niece, Mary Louise Ferraro and her youngest sibling, Lucian Del Signore, Jr., as well as many other nieces and nephews, whom she cherished.
In addition to her husband, Jennie was predeceased by four brothers, Vincent, Anthony, Dominic, and Joseph Del Signore and three sisters, Carmina Del Signore, Mary Ferraro, and Angelina Sokolowski, and her beloved grandson, Jason C. Mayhew.
The family would like to thank Bruce Rosenhein, PA-C for the many years of compassionate and attentive care. Jennie thought the world of him. They would also like to thank her personal care giver, Judy Rapisarda, for the nurturing care that she provided to Jennie over the past few years. Judy truly went above and beyond what was expected of her. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Berkshire Place for the care provided to her over the past few years.
SERVICES: Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. There will be a funeral home service for family and close friends on Friday, July 24th beginning at 12:30PM with Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, pastor of St. Mark's Church, officiating. Burial will be immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Jansen may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires or the Alzheimer's Association
, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.