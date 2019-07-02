Home

POWERED BY

Services
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Missaggia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie H. Rathbun Missaggia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie H. Rathbun Missaggia Obituary
Jennie H. Missaggia, 85 of Housatonic died Monday July 1, 2019 at her home surrounded her loving family. Jennie was born in Housatonic on May 19, 1934 daughter of Emerson and Blanche (Skrok) Rathbun. She was educated in local schools. Jennie worked for many years as an assembler of electronics at Bicron Electronics she also worked as a waitress and hostess at the Jug End Barn and worked at K-Mart for nine years. Jennie was a member of the former All Saints Church in Housatonic and an avid Red Sox fan. She was a member of the Cove Bowling Wednesday Night League and the former Adams-Budz VFW Auxilliary, she enjoyed trips to the casino and playing Bingo on Friday and Saturday and spending time with her family. Jennie is survived by her husband Peter A. Missaggia Sr. of Housatonic, two sons, Peter A. Missaggia Jr. and wife Nancy of Round Mountain TX and John Missaggia and partner Rina Gardella with whom she lived in Housatonic, two daughters, Kathy Missaggia of Canaan CT and Karen Decker and husband Steven of Sheffield, one brother, Francis Rathbun of Great Barrington, one sister, Louise Candee of South Windsor CT and four grandchildren, Jason and Jesse Tweed, Gino Daloni and Carolyn Missaggia. Jennie was predeceased by daughter, Linda Daloni and two sisters, Julia Bunce and Elizabeth "Betty" Harvey.

A Graveside service for Jennie H. Rathbun Missaggia will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM in Saint Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. Family will receive friends at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 on Saturday July 6 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Jennie's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now