Jennie H. Missaggia, 85 of Housatonic died Monday July 1, 2019 at her home surrounded her loving family. Jennie was born in Housatonic on May 19, 1934 daughter of Emerson and Blanche (Skrok) Rathbun. She was educated in local schools. Jennie worked for many years as an assembler of electronics at Bicron Electronics she also worked as a waitress and hostess at the Jug End Barn and worked at K-Mart for nine years. Jennie was a member of the former All Saints Church in Housatonic and an avid Red Sox fan. She was a member of the Cove Bowling Wednesday Night League and the former Adams-Budz VFW Auxilliary, she enjoyed trips to the casino and playing Bingo on Friday and Saturday and spending time with her family. Jennie is survived by her husband Peter A. Missaggia Sr. of Housatonic, two sons, Peter A. Missaggia Jr. and wife Nancy of Round Mountain TX and John Missaggia and partner Rina Gardella with whom she lived in Housatonic, two daughters, Kathy Missaggia of Canaan CT and Karen Decker and husband Steven of Sheffield, one brother, Francis Rathbun of Great Barrington, one sister, Louise Candee of South Windsor CT and four grandchildren, Jason and Jesse Tweed, Gino Daloni and Carolyn Missaggia. Jennie was predeceased by daughter, Linda Daloni and two sisters, Julia Bunce and Elizabeth "Betty" Harvey.
A Graveside service for Jennie H. Rathbun Missaggia will be held on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM in Saint Bridget's Cemetery in Housatonic. Family will receive friends at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 on Saturday July 6 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Jennie's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 2, 2019