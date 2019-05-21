Home

Jeremy E. Boody

Jeremy E. Boody Obituary
Jeremy E. Boody, 34, of Windsor, MA, passed away May 14, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on November 23, 1984, he was the son of Jeffrey A. Boody and Kimberly A. Southard Boody.

He was a 2002 graduate of Taconic High School and went on to work as a construction laborer.

He leaves behind his mother, Kim Boody of Windsor; father, Jeff Boody of Dalton; son, Gavin J. Durfee-Boody of Lanesborough; maternal grandparents, Stephen and Joan Southard of Washington, MA; brother, Benjamin S. Boody and Lisa of Pittsfield and sister, Kristina L. Dupuis and Mark of Lanesborough.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Jeremy E. Boody will be held, WEDNESDAY, May 22, 2019 at 6pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in DALTON. Calling hours will precede the service from 4-6pm. To view full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019
