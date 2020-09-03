Jerlean Virginia Purry, 88, of Pittsfield, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center in Lenox.



She was born in Dixons Mills, Alabama on December 8, 1931, the daughter of the late Mackie Mosley, Sr. and Laura E. Culpepper Mosley. She was a graduate of Marengo High School and attended Selma University (Alabama) where she received her degree in Nursing. She was married to the late Jessie Purry, Jr. on May 5, 1956.



Mrs. Purry was employed by Berkshire Medical Center (and its predecessor's Pittsfield General Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital) as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She retired in 1988 with 32 years service. Mrs. Purry was a member of Second Congregational Church where she served as a Deaconess, a member of the Gospel Choir and a Bible Study Group, and was a Sunday School teacher.



Mrs. Purry is survived by her two sons: Eugene Purry (Rose) of Las Vegas, Nevada and Marvin Purry (Cynthia) of Jackson, NJ; and a daughter, Vera L. Purry-Kennedy of Laurel, MD. She has two grandchildren, Mackenzie T. Purry and Chandler L. Purry of Jackson, NJ. Surviving her is her sister, Maddlean Mosley of Pittsfield, MA, her brother, Howard Lee Mosley (Marie) of Birmingham, AL, and her sisters, Corine Daise (Robert), Helen C. Mosley, and Mealie A. Gilbert of Miami, FL; as well as brothers-in-law, Edmon Hullett of Birmingham, AL and Charles Purry (Nancy) of Detroit, MI.



She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Mackie Mosley, Jr., K.C. Mosley; her sister, Clara R. Hullett.; her brothers-in-law, Freddie Purry, Tommie Purry, Sr., and sisters-in-law, Annabelle Purry and Idella Purry.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Jerlean V. Purry will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield. Funeral services will be semi-private with Rev. Leonard D. Comithier, Jr., Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Albany, N.Y., officiating. Burial will be held in Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BMC Cancer Center in care of the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store