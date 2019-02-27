|
|
Mr. Jerome Thomas. Lindabury, 71 of Hinsdale MA, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, following an exhaustive 35 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born in Dover N.J. on March 1, 1947 a son of the late Donald and Jane (Henderson) Lindabury. He attended schools in Dover, New Jersey. In his youth, the family frequently vacationed in the Berkshires and spent time on Florida Mountain.
He met the love of his life Nancy Ruth Rogers in the summer of 1963. Mr. Lindabury was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving two tours with the US Navy. He was Honorably Discharged in 1970 for actions in combat and received the National Defense Service Medal with Device and Navy Achievement Medal with Combat "V".
Upon his return from Vietnam, Mr. Lindabury married the former Nancy R. Rogers March 1, 1969. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. Mr. Lindabury re-enlisted in the Navy Reserves to serve 20 years and retired in 1980.
Mr. Lindabury was a Dalton Police Officer in the 70's and then began a long career with the US Postal Service, working as a Clerk, Letter Carrier and Assistant to the Manager. He retired from the US Postal Service in 2008 with 30 years of service.
Jerry enjoyed collecting coins and baseballs. Jerry was an avid rock collector and one of his favorite ways to pass time was listening to Neil Diamond as he sorted through his collections. Jerry loved his family. His charm and witty personality were often the center of family functions.
Mr. Lindabury leaves behind his wife, Nancy Lindabury of Hinsdale; his daughter, Jennifer A. Lindabury Roccabruna, and her husband James Roccabruna of Pittsfield; his son, Brett D. Lindabury of Brattleboro, VT; two grandchildren, Jacqueline and Joseph Roccabruna; two sisters, Margaret Dellavalle of NJ and MaryJo Kiscunis of NJ; and his brother Richard Lindabury of Iowa; and his long-term health care provider Cassie Leigh Ansanitis of Porch Light, VNA.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a memorial service with Military Honors held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME in DALTON, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor of St. Agnes Church. The omission of flowers is requested. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. MAIN STREET, DALTON, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019