Jerry Zinn, formerly of Goose Pond and later Church Street in Lee, died peacefully at his home in The Bronx, NY on November 13th at the age of 92. Jerry was loved by all who knew him and made friends everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his warmth, intelligence, kindness, humor and good looks. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his daughters Holly and Elsa, his son Mike, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019