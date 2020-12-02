On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Jessica Lynn Lahert, mother of three children, passed away at the age of 28.
Jessica was born on June 28, 1992 in New Marlborough, Massachusetts to Peter and Anita Lahert.
Jessica graduated from Pittsfield High School and became a waitress at Friendly's.
Jessica was known for being a loving and caring person who always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook on everything.
Jessica is survived by her parents, Peter and Anita; her four brothers: Charles, Dan, Tj and Sean; her two sisters: Hettie and Erica; her three children: Cadence, Matthew and Donna; her fiancé Matthew Norbury and several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee on Saturday, December 5th. There are no visiting hours.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net