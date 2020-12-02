1/1
Jessica Lynn Lahert
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Jessica Lynn Lahert, mother of three children, passed away at the age of 28.

Jessica was born on June 28, 1992 in New Marlborough, Massachusetts to Peter and Anita Lahert.

Jessica graduated from Pittsfield High School and became a waitress at Friendly's.

Jessica was known for being a loving and caring person who always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook on everything.

Jessica is survived by her parents, Peter and Anita; her four brothers: Charles, Dan, Tj and Sean; her two sisters: Hettie and Erica; her three children: Cadence, Matthew and Donna; her fiancé Matthew Norbury and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee on Saturday, December 5th. There are no visiting hours.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved