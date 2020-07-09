1/
Jessica Marie Maroney
Jessica Marie Maroney, age 99, passed away at Berkshire Medical Center due to natural causes.

She was born in Savoy, MA a daughter of the late Cazimer and Anna Waryjasz. Educated in the Adams schools, Jessica spent her adult life in Dalton and Pittsfield. She worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years and retired as a social worker.

Mrs. Maroney enjoyed volunteering following her retirement. Her favorite was the time she spent volunteering at Tanglewood, where she especially loved hearing Beethoven's Ninth Symphony performed.

Jessica was predeceased by her first husband, Warren Tierney, who died in 1959, as well as her second husband, George A. Maroney, who died in 1991.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Ann Tierney and her partner, George Soucy, who was like a son to her. She also leaves two step-daughters, Patricia Maroney and Judith Tremblay and her husband Keith.

Mrs. Maroney's family would like to extend a special thanks to the tremendous caregivers who were like angels to her over these past few years.

SERVICES: Visitation will be SATURDAY, July 11th at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME beginning at 8AM. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will begin at 9AM at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Frank Lawlor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Tierney Lot. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing will be practiced and as required, please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 9, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 9, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
