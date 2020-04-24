|
Jessie Rosemary (Ross) Borgo, 90, passed away peacefully at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox on April 22 due to complications from a stroke. Born on June 29, 1929, Jessie lived most of her life in Pittsfield. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Lupisella) Ross.
Jessie was born into a big Italian-American family, and growing up among her aunts, uncles and cousins brought her great joy. She loved recounting the stories of life in the family homes on Circular Avenue and Fenn Street. She also was among the first women of her generation to attend college. She graduated from Pittsfield High School, and, in 1951, received a bachelor's degree in teaching from the former Trinity College in Burlington, VT. Throughout much of her life, she enjoyed returning to Trinity for reunions and relishing in the company of her former classmates.
Jessie began her teaching career at the old Tucker Elementary School. After raising her family, she taught full-time in the business department at Pittsfield High School for several years, and in her later life was a regular substitute in the city's school system. Jessie was also the first community librarian at the Westside (now Conte) Community School, a position she appreciated as an avid reader. She was a member of the Mount Carmel Church Ladies Guild and was active in Pittsfield politics. Jessie enjoyed summer trips to Cape Cod, and she counted her travel to Switzerland and Italy as a dream fulfilled.
Most of all, Jessie loved her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her daughters Margaret (Borgo) DiNunno and Patricia (Borgo) Haraden of Pittsfield; and Mary Ellen (Borgo) Tetnowski and her husband Daniel of Princeton, NJ. She was the adoring grandmother of Amy (Hinckley) Markos, John and Rose Tetnowski and great grandmother of Colin and Jack Markos. She also leaves behind a beloved brother, Anthony E. Ross of Mashpee. Jessie was predeceased by her former husband Ferdinand J. Borgo and her son-in-law, Scott D. DiNunno.
The family wants to thank the dedicated, caring staffs of both Mount Carmel Care Center and Timberlyn Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Great Barrington. The name Mount Carmel had special meaning for Jessie as she was baptized and remained a life parishioner at the former Mount Carmel Church in Pittsfield. In passing away, she came full circle in her life with and love of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
FUNERAL NOTICE: In lieu of flowers, the family thanks you for donations with checks payable to the Foodbank of Western Massachusetts to help families particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis. Because of that, Jessie will be buried in a private service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield. A celebration of her life will be held sometime in the future. FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the book of memories please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020