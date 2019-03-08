|
Joan A. Piacquadio, 84, of Lee, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Lee Healthcare Facility at Laurel Lake.
Joan was born March 23, 1934, the daughter of James and Alma Bartini Burns. She was raised and educated in Lee. Joan married John L. Piacquadio February 5, 1955.
Mrs. Piacquadio, after graduating from St. Luke's School of Nursing, worked as a Registered Nurse for St. Luke's Hospital, Lee Visiting Nurse Association, Berkshire Hills North Nursing Home and the Lee Public Schools. In her spare time, Joan enjoyed painting, gardening, golfing and reading. She was a town Representative and served on the Lee School Committee.
Joan leaves behind her two sons: Jack Piacquadio and his wife Emily and Jeffrey Piacquadio and his wife Kelli; her two daughters: Jean Stone and her husband Craig and JoAnn Sullivan and her husband Shawn; her six grandchildren: Jonathon Stone (Casey) and Scott Stone (Deborah), Kalei Salinetti (Thomas) and Padraic Sullivan and William and Jade Newton (Nicholas); and her seven great-grandchildren: William, Sawyer, Zachery and Amy Stone, Faith and Kenna Newton and Maxwell Savoie. In addition, she leaves behind her brother, Richard Burns and his wife Alba.
She was predeceased by her husband John, daughter Marie and granddaughter Shawna Sullivan, her brother James Burns and sister-in-law Catherine Burns.
Private Funeral Services for Joan Piacquadio will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lee Public Schools Booster Clubs, the Lee Library or Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019