Joan Ann Reidy, 86, died Saturday August 1st at her home in Lenox.
Born in Pittsfield May 16, 1934, the daughter of Ambrose and Ida Montour Jerome, she was a life-long resident and attended Lenox Schools.
Joan was employed at the CVS Pharmacy in Lenox and retired after 25 years so that she could care for her husband.
Her husband, James Reidy, pre-deceased her in 2015 after 63 years of marriage.
Joan is survived by her children; Kathleen Coons (Randy) and Debbie O'Neill (Tim) all of Lee, Paula Ward (Mike) and James Reidy of Panama City, FL, Brenda Reidy and Nancy Miner of Lenox, and Sharon Bond (Tim) of Vero Beach, FL; thirteen grandchildren including Jeffrey and Kelly, Jennifer, Kevin, Mike and Steve, James and Lindsay, Kari, Meghan and Brittany and Emma, and Kylee; several great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Ida Mae Scaramuzzi of Lenox, Dorothy Leibenger of Pittsfield, and Barbara Thompson of Melbourne, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Joan is pre-deceased by her daughter, Donna Marie Presswood; and brothers Edward, Robert, and Richard Jerome, and sisters Eleanor Hamberg, Mary Roy, and Vivian Hopper.
Joan's family was her world, and she loved cooking Sunday dinners and Medicine soup on Saturday nights for them, gardening, watching and feeding her birds and bunnies, her special friend Barb and paws, her black lab Charcoal, and being lucky on scratch tickets. She was a kind and caring person who was always there for you, a most loving mother and "Nanny" that will always be missed.
There will be a private graveside in St. Ann's Cemetery, Lenox. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Berkshire Humane Society or Hospice Care of the Berkshires, both in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, Ma 01240.
