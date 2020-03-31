|
Joan Beverly Simmons, 88, of Kissimmee, Florida, formerly of Becket, MA, passed away March 13, 2020 at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on December 3, 1931, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Gertrude E. Mulcahy Connelly.
She attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1949 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Joan married Roy G. Simmons on October 21, 1950.
Along with her husband, she was the owner and operator of Long House Bed and Breakfast in Becket for 33 years
Mrs. Simmons was a communicant of St. Agnes Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose in Kissimmee, FL and a former Grange Member of Becket, MA. She volunteers at Give Kids the World Village and also volunteered at Osceola Regional Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roy G. Simmons of Kissimmee, Florida; a daughter, Shirley Vachula and her husband John of Becket, MA; two sisters, Patricia Connelly of West Roxbury, MA and Ellen Gogan and husband Bob of Plymouth, MA; as well as five nieces.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Give Kids the World Village of Kissimmee, Florida; the Berkshire Humane Society or St. Agnes Church, all in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020