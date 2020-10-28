1/
Joan C. Cain
1946 - 2020
Joan C. (Tremblay) Cain, 73, of Drury, MA, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in Adams on December 10, 1946, a daughter of Claire (Ouellette) Tremblay Kennedy and the late William Tremblay. She attended schools in Adams. Joan worked for over twenty years at Steinerfilm in Williamstown until she retired in the early 2000's. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her daughters and granddaughter. She was an animal lover and enjoyed all her dogs and other pets she had over the years. Besides her mother of Adams, she is survived by her two daughters, Renee Prilipp and her husband Keith, with whom she made her home and Tara Cain and her significant other Chip Wilson of Clarksburg; two brothers, William Tremblay and his wife Elaine of Beaufort, SC and Daniel Tremblay of Adams; her granddaughter Heather Danylin and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her former husband Richard Cain, a brother Robert Tremblay and by a sister Jean Loffler. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
