Joan Carol (Turner) Reeves, 66 of North Adams, MA died Saturday March 30, 2019 at Bay State Medical Center.
She was born in New Milford, CT on June 23, 1952, daughter of Theodore William and Lucy Florence (Thompson) Turner. She graduated from New Milford High School.
Joan was last employed as a home health aide. She attended St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire. Joan enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include one daughter- Marie Charlotte Macek of Keene, NH and two sons Clint Thomas Bremner of Bonair, GA and Theodore William Bremner of West Groton, MA. She also leaves seven grandchildren including Jacob, Breanna, Hannah, Madeline, Ava, Julia, and Ali and several brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A celebration of life for Joan Reeves will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to PopCares in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019