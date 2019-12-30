|
|
Joan went home to be with her Savior and friend on Sunday, December 22nd, to enjoy the peace and love of His presence.
Joan was born a twin in Adams, Mass. She was the daughter of George E. and Evelyn (Malcolm) Crockwell, and was preceded in death by the passing of her three sisters, Edith DeSacco, Jean Gagne (her twin), and Dorothy Whitmarsh. A brother, George J. Crockwell, passed in 1991.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Bradford Delano, and her three sons, Robert Tower, Jr. of Arizona, George Tower of Florida, and Mark Tower of Pittsfield; a daughter, Dorothy Gomes of Pittsfield, and her brother, David M. Crockwell of Marble, North Carolina, and six grandchildren.
Joan was an accomplished singer and sang in many of the local minstrels. She was also scouted for a position with the Chicago Coleens women's softball team and was recognized by the Boston Red Sox team at their Wahconah exhibition games in Pittsfield for her contribution during World War II.
Joan's love for her husband and children was unsurpassed.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There are no calling hours. Services will be private. DERY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019