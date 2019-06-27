|
|
Joan D. Codding, 74, of Adams, died Monday, June 24th at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield May 29, 1945, the daughter of Maurice and Dorothy Wing Clere, she grew up in Lenox Dale where she attended local schools and was a 1964 graduate of Lenox High School.
Primarily a homemaker and mother, she had a lifelong love of all things nature and later in life earned her Associates degree in Environmental Science from Berkshire Community College.
Joan was a fan of the cartoon "Peanuts" throughout her life.
She is survived by two sons; Edward A. Codding of Pittsfield and Lee N. Codding (Caroline) of St. Petersburg, FL., grandchildren; Erin and Kelly Codding, and brother Bob Clere (Jean) of Bolton, CT.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter in law, Deanna Codding.
The funeral of Joan D. Clere Codding will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the Roche Funeral Home in Lenox with the Rev. William Furey of Lanesboro officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral from 11 to 12. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a donation in Joan's memory send contributions to the Pleasant Valley Bird Sanctuary in care of the funeral home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 27, 2019