Joan Emma "Aunt Joan" VanBergan, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away November 25, 2019 at home.
She was born in Pittsfield on August 20, 1936 to the late Joseph and Emma Belot Vaccaro.
Joan attended Pittsfield Schools and was a 1954 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
She married the late Harold F. VanBergan on February 8, 1958. He predeceased her on December 29, 2018.
Mrs. VanBergan worked as a secretary for General Electric Company for many years, retiring at the age of 55.
A communicant of the former Notre Dame Church and of St. Joseph's Church, Mrs. VanBergan enjoyed helping the animals at the Berkshire Humane Society; traveling, especially to Aruba; going to the casino and to all of the kid's baseball games and sporting events. She was a Boston Red Sox fan and was a member of the Italian American Club.
She leaves behind one sister, Karen Kane of Pittsfield; her nephew, Jack Francis of Portsmith, VA; two niececs, Jill Bonacquisti and husband Jeff of Pittsfield and Robin Cookis and husband Mark of Pittsfield; as well as her great-nephew, Brian Bonacquisti, and three great-nieces, Alyssia Bonacquisti, Kendra Cookis and Emma Cookis, whom she was a like a grandmother to. She also leaves a very special person in her life who was very dear to her, Luanne Savino.
She was predeceased by her brother, Raymond J. Vaccaro.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours, per Joan's request. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
