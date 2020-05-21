Joan Ellen (Lewis) Belouin passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 88 years, following a long and brave battle with many health issues. Her loving children were by her side.
Joan was born in Adams, MA on September 9, 1931 and lived most of her life there until moving to her condo in Sandwich MA in 2010.
Joan attended school in Adams, graduating from Adams High School with the class of 1949. She was active with her class reunion committee and remained in contact with classmates and special friend, Ginny Wilson. On July 18, 1953 she married Raymond M. Belouin of North Adams, they had three children together, and divorced in 1977. Joan worked at the Adams Supermarket, Sprague Electric, and retired from the Price Chopper Supermarket in North Adams in 1994.
Joan loved to dance and had a beautiful singing voice. She was an avid fan of the Patriots and Celtics, often planning her meals and phone calls around game times. Joan enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun and celebrated her 80th birthday there with her family. She also enjoyed luncheons with her friends and playing Bingo at the Sandwich Senior Center.
Joan's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Survivors include her children; Raymond Belouin and wife Pam of Mashpee, MA, Cynthia Belouin of South Royalton, VT and Paula Belouin and husband John Lawton of Forestdale, MA. Nine grandchildren; Callie and Emma Jozefiak, Jacob, Jonathan, Justin, and Lana Belouin, Christa (Belouin) Comp, Noah Bourdon and Jadyn Lawton. Seven great-grandchildren; Amara, Hagen, Oden and Elora McCullough, Cahya and Athiya Jozefiak, and Isaac Comp.
Joan was pre-deceased by her parents, Pauline (Bard) and Adolph Les, many aunts and uncles and her best friend, Phyllis Bullett. She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.
Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams at a later date this summer, followed by a celebration of her life at a local restaurant.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2020.