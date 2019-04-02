|
|
Joan M. DeLoria, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away after a long illness on March 31, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons.
She was born in Pittsfield on July 30, 1931, daughter of the late Daniel J. and Blanche Metallo Connors.
Joan was a 1950 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She was married to the late Robert Leon DeLoria, on September 3, 1955. He predeceased her on July 14, 2016.
Mrs. DeLoria worked for General Electric and then was primarily a homemaker. A communicant of Sacred Heart Church, she enjoyed volunteering for Sacred Heart and St. Joseph Church. She also took great pleasure in baking and spending time with her beloved children.
She leaves behind her son, Mark D. DeLoria and wife Kathleen of West Roxbury, MA, daughter, Lynn A. Maynard of Pittsfield and son, David M. DeLoria of Pittsfield; her brother, Daniel Connors Jr., and wife Emma of Pittsfield; as well as three grandchildren, Victoria Tesoniero, Christopher DeLoria, and Erich Maynard; her in-laws, Anne Flurey of South Hadley, MA, Jerry DeLoria of Pennsylvania, John DeLoria and wife Judy of Chicopee, Marie Slowick and husband Stan of Chicopee, and Frances DeLoria of Munson. Joan leaves extended family, including caregivers, whom gave her laughter, security and substance to her life every day.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. DeLoria will be held, THURSDAY, April 4, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Michael Bernier, Pastor. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Arch Angel Mausoleum, in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held WEDNESDAY, April 3, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 2, 2019