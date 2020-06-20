Joan E. McArthur Fiske passed away December 31, 2019. Born February 27, 1929 on the family farm in Bald Mountain, near Greenwich, NY, she was the daughter of the late John McArthur and Esther Kenyon McArthur.



A graduate of Pittsfield High School, she married John Fiske on June 6, 1948.



Joan worked mainly in Pittsfield, MA at Sears Roebuck & Co., and at General Electric Co., as a manger in the cost accounting office. She retired in her 70's as an office assistant in Probate/Family Court.



She moved from New Lebanon, NY back to the Bald Mountain area, to the McArthur-Sauert farm in Greenwich, NY, where she enjoyed caring for her horses. With her farming heritage, she decided to preserve the land for agriculture and granted an easement to the Agricultural Stewardship Association, Inc.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John; her only child, Alice Fiske Kueppers; her step-father, Howard Barber; and her only sibling, Arlene McArthur Waite Wilford.



Survivors are three generations of nieces and nephews that remember her with love, and special friends, Arlene McLeod (Ron) of Bothell, WA, Robert Nopper and Alan Hutchinson of Salem, NY.



A very special thank-you to the staff of Berkshire Country Home Care and HospiceCare in the Berkshires for the excellent care they gave her.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Joan McArthur Fiske will be held, TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon, New York with Rev. Ralph W. Howe, Pastor of First United Methodist Church in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, or humane society of your choice, can be made in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



