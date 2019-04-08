|
Joan Muriel (Kopischke) Cummings, 84 of Williamstown, MA died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on November 14, 1934 a daughter of Hugo and Anna (Heinlein) Kopischke.
She attended schools in New Jersey. Joan was employed at the National Bank, Litchfield Financial and the owner of Luxury Limo and BJs Ice Cream Shop, and she was last employed for Elder Services of the Berkshires.
Joan was the widow of Albert James "Bucky" Cummings III, whom she married on September 11, 1955. He died on January 26, 2010.
Survivors include her daughters Bonnie Haig and her husband, Pete of New Ashford; Susan Nawalzeski and her husband, Joe of New Ashford; and Kathy Karlsen and her husband Glen of Midland, TX; son Albert James Cummings IV and his wife Christina of Williamstown; as well as eight grandchildren Sawyer, Walker, and Brady; Mackenzie Tatro; Bryan and Donald Anderson; and Carter and Taylor Cummings. Joan also leaves behind dog and companion Angel
FUNERAL NOTICE: At Joan's request there will be no services.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2019