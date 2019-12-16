|
Joan 1942 - P. 2019 Infante Joan Palma Infante, 77, of 233 Harryel Street, Pittsfield, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hillcrest Commons where she had been a patient since September.
Born in Pittsfield on May 13, 1942, the daughter of Carlo and Yolanda Barbalunga Quaglietti, she was a 1960 graduate of Pittsfield High School and from Berkshire Business College.
Mrs. Infante had been employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where she worked as a secretary-clerk with the Division of Employment Security. She retired in 1995 with 33 years service.
Mrs. Infante had been a communicant of the former All Souls Church. She was a volunteer for Telethon for many years.
She enjoyed knitting and cooking.
Mrs. Infante leaves her husband, Ernest C. Infante, whom she married September 11, 1971, at All Souls Church.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lucy Infante of Pittsfield; her brother-in-law, Anthony M. Infante of Largo, Fla.; several cousins, including Honorable Alfred A. Barbalunga, Erminio S. Barbalunga, and Mary-Grace Barbalunga Gannon; and several nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Joan Palma Infante will be held Thursday, December 19, at 10:30 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Infante may be made to in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 16, 2019