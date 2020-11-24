1/1
Joan Ruth Blair
1932 - 2020
Joan Ruth (Filiault) Blair, 88, of North Adams, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at North Adams Commons. She was born in North Adams on June 6, 1932, the daughter of the late William and Martha (Graves) Filiault and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1950. On October 6, 1951, Joan married her high school sweetheart, Edward A. Blair, and moved to Southern California shortly thereafter.

Prior to her marriage, Joan worked at New England Telephone Co. After moving to California, Joan's main focus was that of a loving mother and homemaker. In later years, she worked part-time as a dental assistant and in an insurance office. Her greatest joy was her family.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Edward A. Blair; son, Edward Thomas Blair and his wife Betsy of Pittsfield; daughter, Cynthia Blair of Adams; three grandchildren, Matthew Blair, Andrea Brooks, and Melissa Ray; and three great-grandchildren, Isabella and Logan Brooks, and Lilly Ray. Joan also leaves a brother, William Filiault and his wife Gwendolyn, and several nephews and nieces. Joan was predeceased by a brother, Richard Filiault, who died on October 20, 2020.

The family would like to thank the nurses, nurses aides, and staff at Hospice and North Adams Commons for their kind and compassionate care.

There will be no services at this time. Condolences can be posted at www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, care of Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, Massachusetts.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 24, 2020.
