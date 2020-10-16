1/1
Joan Trzcinka
1932 - 2020
Joan Trzcinka, 88, a lifelong resident of Pittsfield, MA died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Berkshire Place.

Joanie was born April 7, 1932, the youngest of eight children of the late Antoni and Stephania Kobus Trzcinka. She was a 1949 graduate of Pittsfield High School and later graduated from Berkshire Business College. She worked for many years for the former Western Mass Electric Company and retired as a supervisor.

Joanie was a gentle soul always with the best intentions. She was quiet, considerate and patient and she loved to listen. She most especially loved to be around people.

Joanie loved her family without exception and was a great aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was also an incredibly strong woman and cherished her independence.

In her younger years, she and her sister Carol would often visit New York City with friends and they loved to attend the opera. She also had a green thumb, and year after year would create a beautiful flower garden, which she was so proud of.

Joanie is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Carol (Tom) Jelenewski, John (Jan), Bernie (Cheryl), Mike, Bob (Maria), Charles (Jaden), Elaine, Joseph (MaryLou), and Anthony (Candice) Trzcinka. She also leaves several great nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There will be a private funeral mass for Joan's family at St. Joseph's Church followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

1 entry
October 16, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
