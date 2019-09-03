|
JoAnn Christine McLaughlin, 74, of Pittsfield, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Great Barrington on March 3, 1945 to the late Stanley and Edith Huggins Kubik and was a graduate of Great Barrington schools.
She was married to Robert A. McLaughlin.
Mrs. McLaughlin worked as a housekeeper for many years, having worked in nursing homes and many private homes.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo, reading, baking & owls. As well as vacationing at Cape Cod with her Husband.
She is survived by her husband Robert A. McLaughlin of Pittsfield; daughters, Cindy M. Cormier of Hinsdale, Karen M. Eggleston of Pittsfield and son Charles R. Wilson III of Pittsfield; step-sons, Craig A. McLaughlin of Westfield, John D. McLaughlin of Pittsfield, and Thomas R. McLaughlin of Pittsfield; several grandchildren; her brother Jeff Currier of Torrington, CT, and sister Jeanne Vichioli of Oakville, CT.
JoAnn was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa A. O'Malley; step-son, Steven M. McLaughlin; three brothers, Stanley Kubik: Thomas Kubik, Robert Kubik, and her sister, Debbie Silver; as well as her beloved pet Nikki.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Mrs. McLaughlin will be held, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2019 at 2pm at Pittsfield Cemetery, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Arrangements are being handled by DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019