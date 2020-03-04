|
JoAnn (Malloy) Delisle, 62, of Adams, died Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Adams on July 20, 1957, a daughter of Dorothy (Wandrei) Malloy and the late Harold T. Malloy, Sr. She attended Adams schools, and graduated from Hoosac Valley High School. JoAnn last worked at Crane & Co. as a typesetter. She had been an active member of the former St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Adams, where she served on several committees, and worked with the Youth Group and the Sunday school. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Malloy of Adams; her daughter, Amanda Shea and her husband, Jason, of Adams; a granddaughter, Rory, of Adams; two brothers, Harold "Butch" Malloy and his wife, Diane, of Savoy; and John Malloy of Florida, MA; a sister, Nancy Main, of Adams, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201, or to any . The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020