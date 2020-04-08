|
Mrs. Joann Grip, 65, of 160 Pine Grove Dr. Pittsfield, died peacefully at her home on Saturday morning April 4th. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Andrew E. and Dorothy A. Wallace Jirovec, and was educated at both Ft. Hamilton High School and Staten Island Community College. Continuing her education, she was awarded and earned her Baccalaureate Degree from the Mass. College of Liberal Arts in 2001 and was employed as a reading specialist at the Cummington School.
Joann rode horses for fun and therapy and enjoyed all animals but most especially, "Mister B" the family cat. An absolute sweetheart, Joann was selfless and very giving.
She and her loving husband, Olav Grip, whom she has known for over 50 years, were married Oct. 30, 1976. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her nieces Janine Neary and Jennifer Urban, nephew Joseph Jirovec and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Astrid and Ira Terman.
There will be a graveside burial service at a later date and all will be welcome. Notification will be published when details are known.The Devanny-Condron Funeral Home has been entrusted with Joann's care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020