Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Gelheiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn M. Gelheiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JoAnn M. Gelheiser Obituary
Mrs. JoAnn (Dean) Gelheiser, 74, of Adams, wife of James "Jigs" Gelheiser, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to James Gelheiser through the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now