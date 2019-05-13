|
Mrs. JoAnn (Dean) Gelheiser, 74, of Adams, wife of James "Jigs" Gelheiser, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to James Gelheiser through the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 13, 2019