|
|
JoAnn Marie Gilbert, 72, of Richmond, MA, passed away November 8, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Pittsfield on March 27, 1947 to the late Joseph and Eva Perry Evangelisto.
A 1964 graduate of Pittsfield High School, JoAnn married Ward E. Gilbert on June 20, 1975.
She worked as a technician for many years at General Electric as a Lab Tech for 22 years, and prior to that, she worked as a surgical technician at Hillcrest Hospital.
She was a 1995 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She enjoyed baking, travelling, exercising and was a communicant of St. Mark Church.
Mrs. Gilbert leaves behind her husband, Ward E. Gilbert of Richmond, MA; two daughters, Eileen M. Greenleaf and husband Joseph of Pittsfield and Michelle L. Bunning of Pittsfield; three brothers, Joseph Evangelisto, James Evangelisto and John Evangelisto, all of Pittsfield; two grandsons, Timothy and Nicholas Greenleaf and a great-granddaughter, Zoe Jane Greenleaf.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Gilbert will be held, THURSDAY, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare of the Berkshires, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019