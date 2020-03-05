|
JoAnn (Cariddi) Maselli, 96, of Clarksburg, MA, died Tuesday March 3, 2020, at Bear Mountain Health Care in West Springfield. At the time of her death, she resided at Christopher Heights Assisted Living facility in Northampton, MA.
She was born in North Adams, MA, on July 14, 1923, daughter of Frank and Antoinette (Scida) Cariddi. She graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1941 and also attended Bliss Business School.
JoAnn managed Cariddi Sales Company, her family's business, while her brother, James, served in World War II. She continued working at Cariddi Sales for many years until her retirement in 1985.
She was an active communicant of the former St. Anthony of Padua Church where she held many offices with its Rosary Society. She was an active volunteer for many years at the annual church bazaar. JoAnn was also a member of the Sons of Italy. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing and cake decorating. She lovingly baked beautiful wedding cakes for her children, nieces and nephews. The closeness and love of family were central to her life. She and her husband, Reno, welcomed many visitors to their Liberty Street home. She was also an active participant of her high school reunion committee.
JoAnn relocated to Christopher Heights of Northampton in December of 2018 and enjoyed many activities offered there, particularly the Journal Writing Class, where she was able to record and share her many lifetime memories. Her family is especially grateful to the staff and companions at Christopher Heights who provided her warmth and friendship throughout her stay.
She was the widow of Reno Louis Maselli who died on March 27, 2011. They were married on April 3, 1948, in St. Anthony of Padua Church. Survivors include four daughters- Alice Manica, (Louis), of Greenfield, MA; Nanette Vitali, (Michael), of Ashland, MA; Carol Daly, (Glenn), of Holliston, MA and Patricia Reardon, (Peter), of Southampton, MA; and one son- Dr. Thomas Maselli, (Beverly), of Clarksburg. She leaves 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; three sisters- Jennie Tamasi of Schenectady, NY; Katherine Mogavero of Pittsfield, MA, and Frances Brown of Georgetown, MA, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and five brothers, including Anne DeMeo, Mary Bergeron, James V. Cariddi, Joseph Cariddi, Dominic Cariddi, Ralph Cariddi, her twin, and Pat Cariddi.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for JoAnn Maselli will be celebrated Saturday March 7, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA, are Friday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Elder Services of Berkshire County in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020