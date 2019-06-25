|
|
RICHMOND - JoAnn P. Knight, 87, of State Road, passed away at her home on June 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on May 2, 1932 the daughter of Thurston C. and Viola M. Wright Pilsbury. She was a 1950 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Berkshire Christian College and North Adams State College.
For 20 years she was employed at Richmond Elementary as a 5th grade teacher until her retirement in 1990.
JoAnn was a Rainbow Girl Leader for many years.
She was a communicant and member of the First United Methodist Church of Pittsfield.
JoAnn leaves her husband Richard D. Knight whom she married June 20, 1953, her daughter Dorla L. Leone and her Husband Kenneth of Moretown, VT, son William R. Knight and his wife April of Stowe, VT, brother Chandler T. Pilsbury, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Cindy L. Wilson who passed away in 2016.
FUNRAL NOTICE- Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnn P. Knight will be held Thursday, June 27 at Noon at WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Ralph W. Howe, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Cemetery in Richmond, MA. Calling hours will be held prior to the service on Thursday, starting at 10AM until the start of the service at Noon. Donations in her memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Pittsfield in care if the funeral home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 25, 2019