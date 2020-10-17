JoAnn Zarnoch, 71, of Lee, MA, formerly of Merrick, Long Island, passed away at home from the effects of Lewy Body Dementia. JoAnn grew up in Freeport, NY, the daughter of Nicholas and Felicia (Silipo) Laricos. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Georgia Laricos.
JoAnn had fond memories of studying dance as a youngster. In her outlook on life the glass was always half full. One of life's highlights was when she and her husband Bruce married and went on their cross-country journey for nine months. JoAnn worked her way through college as a waitress and after her undergraduate studies, later went on to attain a master's degree in urban and environmental planning from RPI in Troy, NY.
JoAnn worked for the Long Island Bus Authority achieving the position of depot director for para-transit services for the disabled. After taking an early retirement from L.I Bus, JoAnn and Bruce moved to Lee, MA to operate the Jonathan Foote 1778 House B&B. This was truly her dream job. She enjoyed decorating the inn and seeing that guests had a wonderful experience. She was able to utilize her impressive cooking and baking skills and juggle the many tasks that are a necessary part of innkeeping. JoAnn truly loved making people happy. In her spare time she was a voracious reader and enjoyed living in a colonial period home surrounded by antiques.
Besides her husband Bruce, JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Britt Zarnoch, spouse Nicholas Packard and step-daughter Rachel Packard; sisters-in-law Patricia Zarnoch, Barbara Giglio, Nancy Casanova (Jacques), brother-in-law Joseph Zarnoch, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Central and Western Massachusetts or Elizabeth Freeman Center, in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
