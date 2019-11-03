|
Mrs. Joanne E. Haile, 74, passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2019. Born on January 26, 1945 she was a lifelong resident of Pittsfield graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1963.
She worked for New England Telephone and Verizon for many years before retiring. She also worked for Berkshire Health Systems.
Joanne, for over twenty years was a cancer survivor was an intricate part of Project HEROA (Health, Education, Resource, Outreach, Advocacy) for women over 40 for many years ending as an Assistant Director.
Joanne's family always came first but she had many friends and interests including reading, cooking, shopping and traveling, especially to California to be with her family.
Joanne is predeceased by her parents, John and Grace Hubbard, of Pittsfield.
She leaves behind her loving husband to whom she has been married to for fifty-three years Mr. Moses H. Haile Jr., two son's Stephen and Timothy of Pittsfield, her siblings, Linda LaHoldt, Grace Hitt, John, Kyle, and Dana Hubbard all of Pittsfield and her brother Kurt and sister-in-law Julie from San Lorenzo, California and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5th from 4-6pm at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME with a funeral home service beginning at 6pm. A memorial gathering will be held afterward at 6:45pm at Zucchini's. Burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019