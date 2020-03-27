|
Miss Joanne Hayes, 81, died on March 23, 2020 at her home in Pittsfield, MA.
Joanne was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 2, 1938. She was the daughter of Mary J. (Quinlan) and Robert J. Hayes. She attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1956.
She worked for GE for forty years. 31 of those years were at Ordnance and 9 years at Plastics.
Joanne enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and rooting for her beloved Boston Red Sox.
Joanne is survived by Thomas (Tom) Shepard, Jr. and Ellen (Liz) Newton and their extended families as well as her precious dog Lily.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents, and four close cousins including: Edward F. Newton, Ellen (Newton) Shepard, Gloria (Quinlan) Whitmire and C. John Quinlan.
The family would like to thank all of Joanne's compassionate caregivers and the wonderful nurses and staff of HospiceCare in The Berkshires.
Funeral Notice:
Calling hours for Miss Joanne Hayes will be held at the Dwyer Funeral Home one hour before a Mass celebrated by Father Christopher Malatesta at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, MA. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a future announced date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires or the Berkshire Humane Society, both in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020