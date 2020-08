Ms. Joanne Hayes, 81, formerly of Elberon Avenue, and longtime employee of General Electric, passed away on March 23, 2020.Funeral Notice:A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Ms. Hayes will be held this Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, where Joanne was a devote communicant, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. To view Joanne's full obituary and to leave remembrances, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com