1954 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" McCasland, 66, of McCormick, SC and formerly Dalton, MA died on December 4, 2020.

Born on July 14, 1954, he was a son of the late Thomas F. McCasland and Vivian (Tetrault) McCasland. Joe was raised in Hinsdale, MA and was a graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.

Joe spent 42 years employed with Crane & Co. As an avid golfer he enjoyed his time serving on the Board of Directors at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield, MA. He recently retired to South Carolina where he enjoyed golfing, fishing and boating.

Joe leaves his wife Colleen (Dunham) McCasland. The couple recently celebrated their thirty-third wedding anniversary on November 21, 2020.

Besides his wife, Joe is survived by his son Ryan J. McCasland and his fiancé Shannon C. Ashcroft, both of Lanesborough, MA.

He leaves behind family members including his father-in-law Richard E. Dunham of Dalton, MA, his siblings Marie McCasland of Pittsfield, MA, John McCasland of Arizona, and Cathy McCasland Marcoulier of Chester, MA, two sisters-in-law Jan McCasland and Mary Lee Dunham Boyne, and several nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Thomas A. McCasland of Evergreen, CO and mother-in-law Mary Ellen (Dwyer) Dunham of Dalton, MA.

The family asks for donations to be sent to the Leukemia Society at lls.org

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
