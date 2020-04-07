|
|
Joel D. Goddard of Hinsdale passed away after battling cancer for several months surrounded by his family on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born August 18, 1947 in Pittsfield, the son of John and Lucille Goddard, he was a football player and 1965 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.
Joining the Marine Corp family in 1966, Joel proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief for HMM361 and was awarded the Purple Heart and a total of 19 air medals; among them the M-14 Marksman Rifleman Badge, Vietnamese Service Medal w/2BS, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Air Crew Insignia w/3 stars, Air Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal w/device, Navy Unit Commendation, and 2 Good Conduct Medals.
Upon his return to the states, he drove from Camp Lejune, NC to Uma, AZ in his bright red with black interior 4 speed 2 bucket seat MG sports car. At the Marine Corp Air Station he became a drill instructor and served on the Marine Corp Search and Rescue Squad; honorable discharging in 1968 as an E-6 Staff Sargent.
After returning home, he married Lynn Taginski of Pittsfield. Their family would live in Dalton where he owned and operated J.D. Goddard Concrete Foundations, Inc. for 25 years. He was employed as a carpenter at Camp Romaca for Girls where he worked for 23 years until the time of his death.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Bryan) Conrad of Upton, Justin (Breeann) Goddard of Pittsfield, Brian (Jill) Goddard of Brookline, grandchildren, Bennett, Kellen, Cheyann, Sophie, and Samuel. His twin brother, John, and younger brother Edward Goddard, his Taginski family, four legged friends, Bella and Forrest "Mugsy". Also many nieces and nephews.
Joel is predeceased in death by his friend and former wife, Lynn Mary Taginski Goddard; parents, John and Lucille Goddard; sister, Joanne Monteleone; brother, William M. Goddard and his dog Duker.
Joel's children wish to acknowledge the great care and comfort given to their father by his primary caregivers, Tammy Goddard Pudlo and John "Vosman" Vosburgh, with whom he made his home.
Joel will be remembered for his humor and charisma, hard work, love and service to our country and family, and being a huge Celtics and Larry Bird fan. Most of all, "What's that on your shirt?". Oorah!
FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to the current COVID-19 situation, funeral services and inurnment will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Post 65 Vietnam Veterans Association in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020