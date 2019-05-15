Home

Johanne L. Boomsma


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johanne L. Boomsma Obituary
Mrs. Johanne "Hanna" Boomsma, age 73, of Becket passed away peacefully at her home with her husband of 50 years, David Boomsma, Sr. at her side.

Born on September 21, 1946 she was the daughter of John & Ruth (Thomas) Mattis. She grew up in Dalton with her 3 siblings; John, Gail and Bobby.

Upon her marriage to David, she gained a daughter, Lisa Boomsma-Fisher of Washington, MA. They went on to have two sons: David and his wife, Shannon; and Derek and his wife, Michelle, all of Lee.

Johanne was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her love for them was only equaled by the love she had for her dogs.

Per her request, there will be only a private memorial.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 15, 2019
