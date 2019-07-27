|
|
Lee, MA -- John Allan Fraser, 88, of Lee, MA and Naples, FL died peacefully Sunday, July 21 at the Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Lenox, MA on November 24, 1930, the son of Donald Allan Fraser and Margaret Meagher Fraser, he liked to reminisce about his idyllic childhood living on the grounds of the Berkshire Hunt and Country Club (later Cranwell) riding ponies with his younger brother Peter; and later sailing on Stockbridge Bowl where his family had a cottage.
Mr. Fraser graduated from Lee High School and Cranwell School and continued his education at Villanova University graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in Economics and pre-law.
That summer he married Virginia Perkins of Short Hills, NJ and Lee, MA and entered the U.S. Naval Officer Candidate School where he was commissioned as Lieutenant JG and was stationed in Charleston, SC. He served on the destroyer U.S.S. Macomb and later the mine sweeper U.S.S. Hummingbird until his release from active duty in 1956. He grew to love the city of Charleston and throughout his life spent extended vacations on Kiawah Island.
After leaving the Navy Mr. Fraser spent thirty years as a banker in New York City and New Jersey. He and his wife Virginia and children lived in Short Hills, New Jersey while spending weekends and summers in Lee, MA.
He revered his Scottish heritage and the history of the Fraser Clan, and became active and served as President of The Robert Burns Society of New York and The St. Andrews Society of New York. He was also very involved in The Clan Fraser Society of NA. His family traveled to participate in numerous Highland Games and Clan Fraser gatherings in North Carolina, Nova Scotia, and Scotland. His love for all things Scottish resonated throughout his life and he relished any opportunity to wear his kilt, have a dram, make a toast, listen to bagpipes or play another round of golf.
He was also an active member for sixty years of The Hollywood Club, a hunting and fishing club in The Adirondacks, where he served as president. He met his second wife Judy Lynch here and many lifelong friends. It was a favorite place to visit and he was always ready to "head to camp".
During his retirement years in Lee, John especially loved pursuing his passion for golf at Stockbridge Golf Club, where he served in many capacities and he was a board member of The Bay State Seniors Golf Association and enjoyed their many golf and social events.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of fifty-two years, Virginia, and his brother Peter Donald. Including his wife Judy, he is survived by his children, Pamela Carpenter of St Thomas, USVI; Linda Danielovich and her husband Steve of North Sandwich, NH; Jack Fraser and his wife Char of Birmingham, MI; Virginia Fiorilli of Springfield, NJ; and George Fraser and his wife Nicole of Duxbury, MA; his 12 grandchildren Ian Tracy and his wife Anne, Chelsea Livingston and her husband Kelly, Penelope and John Carpenter, Fraser and Sander Danielovich, George and Gigi Fraser, Robert and Annie Fiorilli, Bennett and Ted Fraser; his 4 great grandchildren Lillian, Perk, Lark, and Grace Tracy. He also leaves his sister-in-law Dorothy P. Fraser of Lee, MA and four nieces and a nephews.
A memorial service will be held on October 5th, 2019 at 10am at St. Ann's Church in Lenox, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 27, 2019