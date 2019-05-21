|
|
John A. Hanna, 71, of Pittsfield, passed away May 19, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on May 22, 1947, the son of Alexander and Helen Tetlow Hanna, he was a 1967 graduate of PHS. He married the former Patricia Gero on November 2, 1974. He owned and operated Hanna's Neighborhood Store.
He leaves his wife, Patricia Hanna; son, Jeremy Hanna; brothers, Edward, George and William Hanna; sister, Selma Gilardi; and lifelong friend, Louis Robish. The family would like to thank the Berkshire Medical Center ICU staff and Father Pete.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Hanna will be held, THURSDAY, May 23, 2019 from 4-6pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family defray funeral costs.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019