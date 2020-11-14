Mr. John Alfred Hartwig, Jr., 68, of North Adams, died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Adams on September 28, 1952, son of the late John and Sophie (Scieszka) Hartwig. He attended local schools and graduated from the Charles H. McCann Technical High School. He then received his Associates degree in Physical Education from Berkshire Community College. Mr. Hartwig served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard for six years. John worked as a car salesman for Bedard Brothers in Cheshire for 36 years until his retirement. Earlier he had worked for the former Brewer Perkins Auto Dealership in North Adams. John was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous and had 16 years sober. He is survived by his sister Bonnie Whitney and her husband David of North Adams; three nephews, Alan Thurston and his wife Jennifer, Evan Thurston and his wife Darcy and Jed Whitney and his partner Kelly Bardzell; two nieces, Julie Whitney and her fiancé Jeremy Parmenter and Jocelyn Whitney and her husband Christopher Callahan; two grandnephews, Rutger and Baxter Thurston; a grandniece Emily Ann Thurston; his Aunts, Dola Lipinski and Pina Scieszka; his longtime close friends Kathy Burgess and Roberta Fortini and many cousins. He was predeceased by twin nephews and by his cousin Christopher Paquette. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 10:30 A.M. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 or to St. Stanislaus Kostka School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
.