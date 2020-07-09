John A. Laurent, age 92, of Lenox and formerly of Pittsfield, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Kimball Farms Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.John was born in New Orleans, LA, on November 26, 1927 a son of the late Marie Rosema and John A. Laurent. An intelligent man, he earned his Bachelors of Science and Engineering from Tulane University at the age of 18. He moved north in 1945 to begin his career with General Electric Company, completed GE's four year postgraduate Advanced Engineering Program and was transferred to Pittsfield in 1960. He retired in 1988 as an electronic circuit engineer. Following his retirement, John worked as an adjunct professor of math and electronics at Berkshire Community College for nearly a decade.Drafted to the Korean War, he served stateside in the US Army from 1951-1953. Upon his return home, he married the former Elizabeth W. Ward on August 7, 1954. Elizabeth died April 27, 2008.John was a licensed Ham Radio Operator. He was also a lifelong member of I.E.E.E. which is an international engineering organization. In his younger years, he was a licensed electrician, and was proud to have wired the entire home which he and Elizabeth built in Pittsfield. He also enjoyed helping his kids with their own various home renovations and was a true "Do It Yourselfer."John was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister both there and St. Ann's Church in Lenox.John is survived by his children, Mary Barber (John) of Westhampton, MA, Jack Laurent of Boyne City, MI, Peter Laurent (Lisbeth) of Colrain, MA, and Thomas Laurent of Pittsfield, MA and 10 grandchildren, Jessica Benoit, Caleb Ritter, Abigail LaValley, Ian and Derek Barber, Paul and Sadie Esch-Laurent, Emily Gibbons, Molly Morgan and Iris Laurent. He also leaves 6 great grandchildren, Cooper and Chase Benoit, Madelyn LaValley, Carmen and Cassidy Ritter and Maeve Morgan and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Francis Laurent.John's family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center, as well as the dedicated care team with Hospice Care in the Berkshires.Services were held privately for the family at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the St. Michael the Archangel Chapel Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires or Habitat for Humanity, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201